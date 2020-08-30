Cambria County
Monday: Gnocchi gratin with ham and peas, creamy coleslaw, wheat bread and warm cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad sandwich with shredded lettuce, baked potato soup with crackers and melon.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Cheeseburger, barbecued butter beans, macaroni salad and cantaloupe.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, church slaw and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, peach and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, peas and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri vegetables, fruit salad and rye bread.
Friday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, creamy coleslaw and apricot halves.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears, melon and berries.
Friday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.