Cambria County
Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday: Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, wheat bread and pineapple and cherries.
Friday: Barbecued ribette, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers, corn bread square and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, citrus salad and yellow cake with icing.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, broccoli salad and applesauce.
Wednesday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, orange and Italian bread.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, ham salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cup and crackers.
Friday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, melon fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
