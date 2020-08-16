Cambria County
Monday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken Caesar salad, mixed greens, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Beef burgundy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Penne bolognese, pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, and diced pears.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisins sauce, sweet potato patty, green beans, banana and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with grape tomatoes and cheese, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, marinated pasta, salad and fruit medley.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon Tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
