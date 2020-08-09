Cambria County
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli, wheat bread and pears.
Tuesday: Warm Monte Cristo sandwich, vegetable soup with crackers, French toast round with syrup and tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings, pepper slaw, biscuit and warm cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Breaded pork patty, sweet potato bites, peas, dinner roll and pudding.
Friday: Breaded fish square, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, parsley red skin potatoes, vegetables, nectarine and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with eggs and grape tomatoes, applesauce and rye bread.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit cocktail and crackers.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables and citrus salad.
Friday: Kielbasa, brown rice pilaf, Brussels sprouts and tropical fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
