Cambria County

Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, bread stick and pineapple.

Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, creamy cauliflower soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken scallopini, blended rice, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and applesauce.

Thursday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, beets, dinner roll and cookie.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked ham with pineapple glaze, sweet potato souffle, green beans, melon fruit salad and lemon meringue pie.

Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese on bun, tomatoes, cucumber and tomato salad and apricot halves.

Wednesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit medley and cottage cheese.

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Center closed.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.

Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.

Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.

Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese sandwich and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.

