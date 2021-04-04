Cambria County

Monday: Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrot coins, wheat bread and orange.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday: Orange glazed pork loin, rice, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, Italian bread and warm peach crisp.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked ham with pineapple glaze, sweet potato soufflé, green beans, melon fruit salad and lemon meringue pie.

Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, V-8 juice, cucumber and tomato salad and apricot halves.

Wednesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, fruit medley and cottage cheese.

Thursday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, carrot raisin salad, orange and crackers.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.

Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.

Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.

