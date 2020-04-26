Cambria County
Monday: Beef burgundy, whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato and orange.
Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and warm peach crisp.
Friday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, orange and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, pickled egg and beets and melon fruit cup.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, creamy cucumber salad, tropical fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, mandarin oranges and rye bread.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and peanut butter cookie.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
