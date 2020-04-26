Cambria County

Monday: Beef burgundy, whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato and orange.

Thursday: Pasta with meat sauce, tossed salad, Italian bread and warm peach crisp.

Friday: Orange glazed pork loin, blended rice, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.

Somerset County

Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, orange and dinner roll.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, pickled egg and beets and melon fruit cup.

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, creamy cucumber salad, tropical fruit salad and crackers.

Thursday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, mandarin oranges and rye bread.

Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and peanut butter cookie.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.

Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la king, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.

Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.

Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

Tags

Recommended for you