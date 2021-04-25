Cambria County
Monday: Cheeseburger, barbecue butter beans, macaroni salad and cantaloupe.
Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and sliced pears.
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, Hawaiian coleslaw, ranch potatoes and cookie.
Friday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wax beans and baby carrots, orange and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, pickled egg/beets and melon fruit cup.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, creamy cucumber salad, tropical fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, mandarin oranges and rye bread.
Friday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad, peanut butter cookie and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apple sauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
