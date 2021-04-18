Cambria County
Monday: Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, Brussel sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad, baked potato soup with crackers and melon.
Wednesday: Potato crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, seasoned whole mini potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges and wheat dinner roll.
Tuesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with egg, apple and rye bread.
Thursday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, fruit cocktail and chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits and cottage cheese.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.