Cambria County

Monday: Chicken marsala with gravy, bowtie pasta, Brussel sprouts, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Mild buffalo chicken salad, baked potato soup with crackers and melon.

Wednesday: Potato crusted fish, Tuscan macaroni and cheese, Italian green beans, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Baked cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrot coins, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.

Friday: Salisbury steak with gravy, cheddar whipped potatoes, corn and pimentos, white bread and pears.

Somerset County

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, seasoned whole mini potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges and wheat dinner roll.

Tuesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower and diced peaches.

Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with egg, apple and rye bread.

Thursday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, fruit cocktail and chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits and cottage cheese.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.

Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon. 

