Cambria County
Monday: Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, green beans, Italian bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, mixed greens and spinach, pickled diced beets, bread stick and fruit.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, potato salad and cake.
Friday: Pulled turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked cod loin, tartar sauce, mini pierogies, broccoli and fruit cup.
Tuesday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced pears and sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, sliced carrots and diced peaches.
Thursday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with egg, apple and rye bread.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, pineapple tidbits and cottage cheese.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patties, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
