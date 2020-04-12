Cambria County
Monday: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and peaches.
Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad over mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and cookie.
Thursday: Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, pineapple and cherries and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.
Friday: Barbecue ribette, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, diced pears and white cake with icing.
Tuesday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, vegetables and fruit cup.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich on wheat bun, creamy coleslaw, applesauce and crackers.
Thursday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and Italian bread.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, potato salad and citrus fruit salad.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
