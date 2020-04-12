Cambria County

Monday: Roasted sliced turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and peaches.

Tuesday: Fiesta chicken salad over mixed greens with tortilla strips, tortilla soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.

Wednesday: Roasted pork with gravy, sauerkraut, whipped potatoes, white bread and cookie.

Thursday: Maple dijon salmon, garlic buttered orzo, peas, pineapple and cherries and chocolate cake with peanut butter icing.

Friday: Barbecue ribette, summer potato and corn chowder with crackers and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Porcupine meatballs, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, diced pears and white cake with icing.

Tuesday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, vegetables and fruit cup.

Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich on wheat bun, creamy coleslaw, applesauce and crackers.

Thursday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and Italian bread.

Friday: Hot dog on bun, potato salad and citrus fruit salad.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins. 

Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.

Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.

