Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.