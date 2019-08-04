Cambria County

Monday: Chili con carne, baked potato, dinner roll and warm applesauce.

Tuesday: Santa Fe salad, wheat bread, tortilla soup and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Breaded pollock filet, vegetable barley pilaf, carrots and orange.

Thursday: Pasta and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and warm peach crisp.

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich with cheese, Parmesan redskin potatoes, mixed vegetables and cookie.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, citrus salad and yellow cake with icing.

Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, lettuce and tomato slices, broccoli salad and applesauce.

Wednesday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, orange and Italian bread.

Thursday: Beef barley soup, ham salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cup and crackers. 

Friday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, melon fruit cup and wheat dinner roll.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice and broccoli, succotash, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and apple.

Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, paprika potatoes, creamed peas, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, peaches and orange.

Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, meat loaf sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.

Thursday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas and carrots, raw vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pears and melon and berries.

Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, bread, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.

