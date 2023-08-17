BEDFORD, Pa. – State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, and state Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, will host a free senior expo from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at the Bedford Fairgrounds, 729 W. Pitt St., Bedford.
Residents will have the opportunity to learn about resources and programs provided by state government, as well as local nonprofit and community groups in the area.
There also will be health screenings and door prizes.
Information: 814-623-5004 or 814-623-9097.
