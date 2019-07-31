State Reps. Jesse Topper and Carl Walker Metzgar will host a free Senior Expo in Jordan Hall at Bedford Fairgrounds, 702 W. Pitt St., Bedford, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
Nearly 40 local and state agencies, medical organizations and a variety of senior-focused organizations will provide information geared toward senior citizens, their families and care providers.
Lunch will be provided by the Area Agency on Aging, and door prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Topper’s office at 814-623-9097.
