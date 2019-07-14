The following are celebrating birthdays in July:
Arbutus Park Manor
Homer Weaver, July 2; Shirley Shipman, July 9; Nancy McCombie, July 14; Marilyn Hooker, July 17; Leona Burgess, July 20; Mary Lou Crisafulli, July 21; Dorothy Ronan, Robert Appleyard and Robert Smith, all July 22; Rose Long, and Shirley Kuyat, both July 26; and Helen Hoffman, July 29.
Laurel View Village
Barbara Kulak, July 1; Joan Snyder, July 3; Angeline Giesey, July 5; B.J. Maurer and Bill Williams, both July 6; Genevieve Mack, July 9; Dorothy Aniol, July 10; Donna Keafer, July 13; Arlene Stevens, July 17; Sheldon Thomas, July 21; Lucille Berkey, July 24; and Alice Wirick, July 25.
Rebekah Manor
Evelyn Hajzus, July 2; Mary Eckenrode, July 3; Belle O’Brien, July 8; Olene Jones, July 11; Helen Wargo, July 12; and Audrey Sherrer, July 20.
Richland Woods
Kathleen Grattan, July 2; Miriam Mangus, July 6; and Joan Coyle, July 28.
The Villa
Eleanor Varner and Anna Kris, July 3; Helen Huber, July 10; and Irene Allison, July 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.