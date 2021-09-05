The following are celebrating birthdays in September:
Cambridge Ebensburg
Eloise Bartosh, Sept. 16.
Richland Woods
Margaret Herlinger, Sept. 7; Helen Smith, Sept. 10; Raymond DiBattista, Sept. 26; and Marjorie Skiles, Sept. 27.
The Villa
Margaret Gyauch, Sept. 13; Elizabeth Smith, Sept. 21; Gretchen Bailor and Catherine Schultz, both Sept. 22; and Mildred Varner, Sept. 26.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Carol Spaid, Sept. 4; Barbara Jones, Sept. 6; Alice Rapsky, Sept. 7; Elaine Novak, Sept. 10; Dennis Berringer, Sept. 13; Joe Leone, Sept. 18; Mary Popelich, Sept. 20; Joanne Wright and Rose Damico, both Sept. 25; Cathy Sheppard, Sept. 26; and Robert Ford, Sept. 27.
