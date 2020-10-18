The following are celebrating birthdays in October:
Cambridge Ebensburg
Dorothy Waldron, Oct. 3; Andy Matachosky, Oct. 4; and Anna Szymisiak, Oct. 17.
Richland Woods
Phyllis Long, Delmont Whited and John Cafeo, all Oct. 10; William Mehalko, Oct. 20; Pauline McNulty, Oct. 22; and Sylvia Latchney and Jewell Jordan, both Oct. 28.
The Villa
Josephine Polak, Oct. 17, and Margaret Gresh, Oct. 29.
Windber Woods Senior Living
William Kniss, Oct. 3; Rose Borischak, Oct. 4; Donna Seese, Oct. 11; Bonnie Shroyer, Oct. 12; Mary Pugh, Oct. 13; Thomas Walker, Oct. 18; Bernice Gregory, Oct. 24; Dorothy Manges, Oct. 29; and Nancy Gaio, Oct. 31.
