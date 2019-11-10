The following are celebrating birthdays in November:
Arbutus Park Manor
Joyce Murtha and Marilyn Orris, both Nov. 1; Margaret Rafferty, Nov. 5; Gertrude Simonof, Nov. 11; Betty Hoffman, Nov. 12; Margaret Hoffer, Nov. 18; Isadora Calderone, Nov. 22; Lois Barton and Mary Wentz, both Nov. 23; Merle Gates, Nov. 25; Betty Carmichael, Nov. 28; and Donald Demchak, Nov. 29.
Laurel View Village
Marion Miller and Shirley Palm, both Nov. 1; John Mantini, Nov. 5; Natalie Zerby and Bruce Chambers, both Nov. 6; Robert Helsel, Nov. 7; Norma Thomas, Nov. 9; Dick Foust, Nov. 12; and Jim Cable, Nov. 23.
Rebekah Manor
Spero Tsikalas, Nov. 7; Ellen Swope, Nov. 20; and Grace Meo, Nov. 24.
Richland Woods
Sylvia Drozdik, Nov. 2; Helen Kwiatkowski, Nov. 4; Richard Duncan, Nov. 22; Sandra Roush, Nov. 26; and David Whitford, Nov. 29.
The Villa
Barb Salem, Nov. 25.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Erlene Horn, Nov. 3; Madeline Rullo, Nov. 4; Olga Kisiel, Nov. 5; Rose Haley, Nov. 10; Rozella Mason, Nov. 11; Gwendolyn Horn, Nov. 12; Joann Imler, Nov. 13; Bertha Gerula, Nov. 14; Shirley Babish, Nov. 16; Ray Lehman, Nov. 18; Floyd Brewer, Nov. 24; Kathryn Horvath, Nov. 27; and Twila Jarvis, Nov. 30.
