The following are celebrating birthdays in November:

Richland Woods

Sylvia Drozdik, Nov. 2; Helen Kwiatkowski, Nov. 4; Richard Duncan, Nov. 22; and Sandra Roush, Nov. 26.

The Villa

Lucy Strayer, Nov. 14.

Windber Woods Senior Living

Erlene Horn, Nov. 3; Madeline Rullo, Nov. 4; Olga Kisiel, Nov. 5; Alice Wagner, Nov. 6; Rose Haley, Nov. 10; Gwendolyn Horn, Nov. 12; Joann Imler, Nov. 13; Bertha Gerula and Yvonne Mihalko, both Nov. 14; Shirley Babish, Nov. 16; Ray Lehman, Nov. 18; and Kathryn Horvath, Nov. 27. 

