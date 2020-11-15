The following are celebrating birthdays in November:
Richland Woods
Sylvia Drozdik, Nov. 2; Helen Kwiatkowski, Nov. 4; Richard Duncan, Nov. 22; and Sandra Roush, Nov. 26.
The Villa
Lucy Strayer, Nov. 14.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Erlene Horn, Nov. 3; Madeline Rullo, Nov. 4; Olga Kisiel, Nov. 5; Alice Wagner, Nov. 6; Rose Haley, Nov. 10; Gwendolyn Horn, Nov. 12; Joann Imler, Nov. 13; Bertha Gerula and Yvonne Mihalko, both Nov. 14; Shirley Babish, Nov. 16; Ray Lehman, Nov. 18; and Kathryn Horvath, Nov. 27.
