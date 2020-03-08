The following are celebrating birthdays in March:
Arbutus Park Manor
Rosella Burkhard, March 3; William Baughman and William Eggert, both March 4; Vera Trabold, March 11; Connie McClain, March 12; Ruth Reckner and Gail Beam, both March 17; Mary Bimeal, March 18; Sara Livingston, March 22; Leonard Fornadel and Laverne Peters, both March 24; Howard Price, March 25; Lois Wingard and Judylee Pepon, both March 26; and Foster Reighard, March 31.
Laurel View Village
Frances Haughton and Helen Hinrichsen, both March 10; Gladys Mutch, March 21; Shirley Eppley, March 23; and Michael Flynn, March 29.
Richland Woods
Dorothy Cafeo, March 3; Agnes Ferri, March 6; and Helen Hritz, March 19.
The Villa
Pat Scholl, March 15; and Margaret Dayok, March 21.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Bonnie Wissinger, March 1; Oscar Hutchison, March 4; Dorothy Walker, March 5; Donna Decker, March 7; Catherine Adams, March 8; Linda Naeem, March 12; Phyllis Penrod, March 21; and Peal Lauer and Joseph Koshinsky, both March 25.
