The following are celebrating birthdays in January:
Arbutus Park Manor
Ida Gearhart, Jan. 2; Freda Kelly, Jan. 12; Lottie Bertino, Jan. 15; Mary Sala, Jan. 18; Weldon Briggs and Martha Pernau, both Jan. 19; Twila Workman, Jan. 20; Mary Bertino, Jan. 22; Patricia Croyle and Mercedes Karas, both Jan. 26; Stella David, Jan. 28; Eleanor Meagher, Jan. 30; and Mary Shaffer and Gwendolyn Oakley, both Jan. 31.
Laurel View Village
Helen Duray, Jan. 3; Tom Coughenour, Jan. 16; Ray Eschrich, Jan. 19; Jean Fritz and Doris Dill, both Jan. 25; Billie Williams, Jan. 26; and Olga Govrusik, Jan. 30.
Richland Woods
Melvyn Wingard, Jan. 18.
The Villa
Mary Shockey, Jan. 2; Henry Hoppert, Jan. 11; and Louis McGucken, Jan. 28.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Carol Simala, Jan. 4; Margaret Walerysiak, Jan. 12; Kenneth Penrod, Jan. 17; Marian Miller, Jan. 27; Daryle Burket, Jan. 29; and Elizabeth Walters, Jan. 30.
