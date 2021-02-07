The following are celebrated birthdays in February:
Richland Woods
George Follmar, Feb. 14; Madeleine Krueger, Feb. 15; Eva Eschrich, Feb. 20; Lynn Harrison, Feb. 21; and Eleanor Martyak, Feb. 28.
The Villa
Veronica Tedrow, Feb. 23; and Ann Lecci, Feb. 28.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Dawn Miller, Feb. 5; George Dabbs, Feb. 6; Roberta Books, Feb. 7; James Kennedy, Feb. 9; Lester Coleman, Feb. 13; Shirley Blough, Feb. 15; Ralph Trevorrow, Feb. 16; Clona Brown and James Zankey, Feb. 19; Louise Angelo, Feb. 21; and John Leppado, Feb. 29.
