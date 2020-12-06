The following are celebrating birthdays in December:
Cambridge Ebensburg
Eugene Sam, Dec. 7, and Lillian Bober, Dec. 15.
Richland Woods
Lois Brougher, Dec. 6; Laurena Webb, Dec. 11; Darlene Catterall, Dec. 14; Thomas Williams, Dec. 17; Maryann Raslevich, Dec. 19; James Salvaggio, Dec. 23; and Margaret Pettina and Betty Shaffer, both Dec. 24.
The Villa
Anna Kazmierczyk, Dec. 21.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Elizabeth Thomas, Dec. 4; Francis Powers, Dec. 5; Betty Sullivan and Larry Mattingly, both Dec. 10; Annabelle Kalanish, Dec. 14; Mary Perry, Dec. 15; Wilhelmine Baran, Dec. 20; Helen Gray-Lehman, Dec. 24; Lois Moore, Dec. 25; Helen Misosky, Dec. 27; and Iva Molinari, Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.