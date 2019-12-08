The following are celebrating birthdays in December:
Arbutus Park Manor
Margaret Mathias, Shirley Kissell and Fern Lasut, all Dec. 1; Nancy Weaver, Dec. 3; Vera Adams and Evelyn Cable, both Dec. 7; Carolyn Albus, Dec. 8; Louise Bodenshatz, Dec. 12; Jean Sprowl and Adeline Schultz, both Dec. 14; Lois Kauffman and Elizabeth Kondash, both Dec. 15; Genevieve Gates, Dec. 18; Pauline Butler, Dec. 22; Helen Bowser, Dec. 26; and Patricia Wilson, Dec. 28.
Laurel View Village
Ben Milazzo, Dec. 5; Rita Sallese, Dec. 9; Florence Shaffer, Dec. 11; Christine Rokavec, Dec. 14; Wanda Saltys, Dec. 16; Shirley Weitzel, Dec. 19;
Tom Hammerle, Dec. 24; Bernard Dixon, Dec. 27; and Karen Simons, Dec. 31.
Rebekah Manor
Justina Kohan, Dec. 13; Joseph Kutney, Dec. 20; and Thomas McCullough, Dec. 25.
Richland Woods
Lois Brougher, Dec. 6; Darlene Catterall, Dec. 14; Victoria Law, Dec. 16; Maryann Raslevich, Dec. 18; and Margaret Pettina, Walter Carney, Betty Shaffer and David Wojcik, all Dec. 24.
Rose of Sharon
Annabelle Kalanish, Dec. 14.
The Villa
Phyllis Henderson, Dec. 15; Anna Kazmierczyk, Dec. 21; and Cordy Gunby, Dec. 25.
Windber Woods
Elizabeth Thomas, Dec. 4; Mary Perry, Dec. 15; Helen Gray-Lehman and Laura Damico, both Dec. 24; Gloria Staresinich and Lois Moore, both Dec. 25; and Iva Molinari, Dec. 29.
