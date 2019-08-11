The following are celebrating birthdays during August:
Arbutus Park Manor
James Mowrey, Aug. 1; Mary Rager, Aug. 3; Alice Mickel, Aug. 5; Patricia Kipp, Aug. 9; Betty Sterle, Aug. 12; Anna Walko, Aug. 14; Joan Gregory, Aug. 16; Alberta Ciucci, Aug. 22; and Naomi Goisovich, Aug. 23.
Laurel View Village
Bernice Ketterer, Aug. 4; Margaret Larmon, Aug. 5; David Ed, Aug. 6; Ruth Boes and James Kucera, both Aug. 9; Joyce Frederick, Aug. 13; Evelyn Chapman and Rose Funyak, both Aug. 18; John Weiss, Aug. 24; Marilyn Locher, Aug. 25; and Janet Umbach, Aug. 27.
Rebekah Manor
Regis Farabaugh, Aug. 4; Stella Shortencarrier, Aug. 14; Margaret Gaboda and Nancy Lenz, both Aug. 24; and Nancy Lightcap, Aug. 29.
Richland Woods
Hallie Mehalko, Aug. 1; Rose Lowes, Aug. 10; Lois Wingard, Aug. 22; and Anna Wilson and Charlotte Cowder, both Aug. 23.
Rose of Sharon Home
Irene Trotz, Aug. 18.
Windber Wood Senior Living
Betty Saltarelli, Aug. 3; Doris Hetzlein, Aug. 14; Doris Korber, Aug. 16; Carolyn Klimek, Aug. 21; Mary Knowlton and Lydia Figard, both Aug. 25; and Dora Swintosky, Aug. 28.
