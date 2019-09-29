Jennifer N. Sherwood has passed the certified public accountant exam.
Sherwood is a senior accountant with Barnes Saly & Co., P.C.
She provides tax and auditing services for the firm and remains updated on industry developments through continuing professional education.
Her industry specialties include nonprofit organizations, school districts, local municipalities, housing authorities, small business and specialty sectors.
Sherwood received a bachelor’s degree, with a concentration in financial accounting and general management, from the University of Pittsburgh, and her master’s degree from St. Francis University.
She resides in Somerset with her husband, Brian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.