A briefing provided by some of the Trump administration's highest ranking military and intelligence officials left Pennsylvania's two senators – Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Republican – with different perspectives about how the mounting tensions between the United States and Iran are being handled.
Sec. of Defense Mark Esper, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Central Intelligence Agency Director Gina Cheri Haspel and acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire provided information about the situation that has escalated with the military strike assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iran's retaliatory ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in Iraq
Information was provided to senators about what imminent threat President Donald Trump, a Republican, felt justified killing Soleimani and what considerations were weighed during an approximately 90-minute discussion on Wednesday.
Casey felt the presentation lacked sufficient information.
“I certainly did not hear nearly enough,” Casey said during a conference call shortly after the briefing.
Toomey felt another threat was imminent, following recent events in which Iran launched a missile attack that killed an American contractor and Iranian-backed protestors stormed the United States Embassy in Iraq.
He said “they were right to do this,” referring to taking out Soleimani.
“When our intelligence folks learned that they were planning an even more dramatic series of attacks and that it was going to be occurring very soon, it would have been irresponsible not to respond to that very, very grave threat,” Toomey said during a separate conference call. “So, in my view, there were two big reasons that the president did the right thing. The first, is by killing Soleimani we maximize the chances that we would disrupt or prevent this attack or series of attacks that were imminent. And that's an important obligation to protect Americans. But the second thing that is closely related, it was necessary, it became necessary to restore deterrence, to restore to Iranian calculations that, if you kill an American, very bad consequences will follow. They were not convinced of that.”
Toomey said he spoke with Trump on Wednesday and commended him for the “restraint” he demonstrated when facing escalating attacks. Soleimani, the leader of Iran's Quds Force responsible for external military and clandestine operations and organizer of proxy militias, was killed via drone strike on Friday (Thursday ET) in Iraq.
“I think the context is very, very important here,” Toomey said. “We need to keep in mind what a dangerous, radical pariah state Iran has chosen to be by virtue of its leadership. It is – without a doubt – the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism and that's saying a lot. It is a regime that routinely lies about its own nuclear weapons program. They just announced the resumption of their nuclear enrichment program. They pursue a very aggressive missile capability despite the fact that it is impermissible under U.N. (United Nations) resolutions. And Soleimani, it is very hard to overstate the centrality of his role in all of Iran's malicious behavior, especially outside the borders of Iran, but not only.”
Meanwhile, Casey thinks recent actions and Trump's comments potentially made Iran more of a threat. “It's more likely than less likely that Iran will develop a nuclear weapon, more likely than less likely that we will be in a war with Iran,” Casey said. “I want to be wrong about both of those. But I worry about it.”
Casey continued: “My assessment of where the administration has been headed – I hope they're not headed in this direction now – but my assessment is that the administration is on a path to regime change,” Casey said. “I know the president says they're not. I understand that they deny that. But that's my assessment of where they're headed. I just don't believe that regime change and rhetoric constitutes an effective strategy with regard to Iran.”
Casey has signed on as a co-sponsor to S.J. Res. 63, legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, that would “direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress,” while noting that “Nothing in this section shall be construed to prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack.”
He does not believe the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force against the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 apply to a possible full war with Iran.
“We are long overdue in terms of putting senators on the record and demanding that senators and House members vote on the grave question of war,” Casey said. “It is the gravest question a member of Congress can confront and it's vitally important that we have these debates and that we cast these votes so the country knows what is at stake.”
Toomey said he thinks if any administration does not take action in response to an “imminent attack on Americans” that decision would be “culpably negligent.”
Regarding the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran, Toomey said, “That would certainly require congressional consent, but that's not what we're talking about.”
