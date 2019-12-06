Legislation expected to be introduced soon in the state Senate would reform the process of driver’s license suspensions for routine traffic violations, a move designed to address “the inequity of unending license suspensions based merely on an individual’s inability to pay,” state Sen. Pat Stefano and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa announced on Thursday.
Stefano, R-Fayette, and Costa, D-Allegheny, wrote in a memorandum to their fellow senators that they plan to introduce legislation that would “provide alternative mechanisms for individuals to retain their driver’s licenses in cases where they are financially unable to pay fines and fees imposed for routine traffic violations.”
Specifically, the planned legislation would allow magisterial district judges to assign community service instead of suspending driver’s licenses in cases where drivers are financially unable to bear the costs of the fines and fees associated with their traffic offenses, according to the memorandum.
The legislation would also give those who currently have suspended licenses due to driving without a license, failure to appear or failure to pay fines opportunities to receive the same alternative, including the chance to receive provisional licenses pending the completion of their community service hours, the senators wrote.
Stefano, whose district includes Somerset County, and Costa noted in their memorandum that, under state law, license suspensions for failure to pay fines are indefinite. Until the fines associated with the underlying citations are paid, the senators wrote, people have no recourse for regaining their driving privileges.
This provision essentially creates a “debtor’s prison,” the senators argued, in that it creates barriers that keep many drivers, especially young people and those with low incomes, from pursuing educational and employment opportunities or accessing health care and other necessary services.
To support their argument, Stefano and Costa cited the results of an analysis by the Buhl Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based charitable foundation, which found that the most common reason for license suspensions among drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 was failure to pay a fine received as the result of a motor vehicle citation.
Approximately 172,006 young drivers received driver’s license suspensions between 2014 and 2017 in Pennsylvania, and 124,650 of those suspensions were indefinite.
The senators wrote that the foundation’s analysis highlighted how license suspensions exacerbate the “vicious cycle of needing a license to get to a job, but needing a job to pay the costs associated with getting a license or paying the fines resulting from driving without a license.”
Thus, they argued, there is “clear, bipartisan interest in curtailing license suspension as a form of punishment.”
As proof of that interest, they pointed to Act 95 of 2018, signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2018, which eliminated driver’s license suspensions for non-driving infractions. With the passage of that act, they wrote, the General Assembly “recognized the disadvantage young individuals face when driving privileges are suspended, particularly with regards to entering the workforce.”
Stefano and Costa wrote that they plan to introduce the legislation “in the near future,” but are seeking cosponsors for the legislation before its formal introduction.
