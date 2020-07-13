HARRISBURG – A measure to eliminate statewide voting for appeals court judges has begun to move in the state Senate.
The measure, which would create regional judicial districts through a constitutional amendment, passed the state House earlier this year.
The legislation is being pushed by Republican lawmakers who feel the Supreme Court is too dominated by liberal judges from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
The legislation would impact the state Superior Court, which hears most appeals from county courts and the Commonwealth Court, which hears appeals involving actions by state agencies.
Democrats now hold five of the seven seats on the state Supreme Court.
State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, called the legislation an effort to “gerrymander” the appeals courts.
Creating judicial districts “will ensure a wide variety of judges” are elected to the appeals court, said state Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin, during the Senate state government committee vote on the bill Monday.
The legislation, House Bill 196, passed out of the committee on a party line vote – 7-4 Monday afternoon.
The measure passed in the state House last December by a vote of 102-95, with four Republicans joining all of the Democrats in voting against it.
As a proposed constitutional amendment, the identical legislation would have to pass in each chamber twice in consecutive legislative sessions before being put before the voters in a statewide ballot referendum. That means the earliest voters could see it on the ballot would be in 2021.
The Democrats on the Supreme Court are: Justices Christine Donohue, David Wecht and Max Baer, from Allegheny County; Debra Todd, from Butler County; and Kevin Dougherty, from Philadelphia.
The Republicans on the Supreme Court are Sallie Mundy, from Tioga County, and Thomas Saylor, from Somerset County.
“Under the current system, most judges come from two counties,” DiSanto said.
In all, between the Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts, 60% of the judges are from Philadelphia or Allegheny County, according to state Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, the author of HB 196.
Eleven other states – Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin – select judges and justices for either some or all of their appellate courts via regional judicial district elections, according to Diamond..
Muth said that judicial watchdog groups have criticized the legislation because it would limit the independence of the courts.
The move to create judicial districts would result in “forcing judges to favor local politics over rule of law,” she said.
Common Cause of Pennsylvania opposes the legislation and would rather the state move away from electing judges entirely and instead have appeals court judges appointed based on their merits.
“Ensuring that judges are beholden only to the law and keeping courtrooms fair are keys to building a strong 21st century democracy,” the group said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Appointing judges based on the merit of their qualifications would be “would minimize partisan politics, promote racial, ethnic, gender, geographic and other diversity, and essentially eliminate the insidious role of money in judicial politics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.