The U.S. Senate voted 87-1 Tuesday night to approve a cloture motion concerning the nomination of Stephanie Haines to be a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The action ended debate on Haines’ nomination. A final confirmation vote was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was then postponed.
If approved, Haines will fill the position of U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson, who assumed senior status in 2016. She was nominated by President Donald Trump and supported by Pennsylvania’s two senators, Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey.
Haines serves as a prosecutor in the Johnstown branch office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.