Federal drug charge announcement

Federal and local authorities, including (left to right)  Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan, U.S. Attorney David Hickton, Regional Agent-in-Charge Anthony Sassano, Drug Task Force Supervisor Kevin Price and U.S. Assistant Attorney Stephanie Haines, announced four drug arrests during a news conference Tuesday, April 21, 2015, at the U.S. Attorney’s office in downtown Johnstown.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

The U.S. Senate voted 87-1 Tuesday night to approve a cloture motion concerning the nomination of Stephanie Haines to be a U.S. district judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The action ended debate on Haines’ nomination. A final confirmation vote was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was then postponed.

If approved, Haines will fill the position of U.S. District Judge Kim Gibson, who assumed senior status in 2016. She was nominated by President Donald Trump and supported by Pennsylvania’s two senators, Bob Casey Jr. and Pat Toomey.

Haines serves as a prosecutor in the Johnstown branch office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. 

Tags