Stephanie Haines has been confirmed as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Haines, a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania's Johnstown branch office, was approved by a 94-0 vote in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.
She was nominated by President Donald Trump after being vetted and recommended by the commonwealth's two senators – Pat Toomey and Bob Casey Jr.
“I am glad the Senate confirmed Stephanie Haines to fill a vacancy on the federal bench in Johnstown,” Toomey, a Republican, said. “She has the experience, intelligence, and integrity to excel as a district court judge.”
Casey, a Democrat, offered similar praise.
“I am pleased that the Senate has confirmed Stephanie Haines to the federal bench,” Casey said. “Her nearly two decades of experience as a federal prosecutor leave her well-prepared to serve on the District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. I am confident that the people of the commonwealth will be well served by her temperament, intellect and independence.”
Haines will fill the seat of Judge Kim Gibson, who assumed senior status in 2016.
She previously served as an assistant attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia and as a member of the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, both as a prosecutor and defense appellate specialist.
Haines, who earned a juris doctorate from Ohio Northern University College of Law and bachelor of arts from Juniata College, remains a reserve member of the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps.
She is the 23rd Federal District Court judge for Pennsylvania confirmed since 2011 after being recommended by Casey and Toomey.
