HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee took action on a bill Wednesday that would create a grant program to establish Safe Exchange Zones throughout Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 881, introduced by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, encourages municipal and police cooperation through a new Safe Exchange Zone grant program to enhance public safety.
The zones, typically located near police facilities, are utilized by citizens to exchange merchandise purchased online, as well as during child custody exchanges, among other practices.
Grants could be used for surveillance equipment, signage or other program necessities.
Langerholc said in a press release that the legislation is a result of a death that occurred in his district while making an exchange.
"Unfortunately we had the tragic incident where Denise Williams was killed buying an item on Facebook Marketplace," he said. "Hopefully these zones prevent incidents like that from occurring in the future.
Williams was killed in Geistown earlier this year while buying a mini fridge for her boyfriend.
He added that the sites are monitored and can also be used for safe child custody exchange.
Langerholc said that District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer has already helped to placed several safe zones across the county since Williams' death.
“I fully support any legislation and/or initiative which supports the establishment of Safe Exchange Zones," Neugebauer said. "A well-lit, surveilled, and public place for the completion of transactions with strangers, and for the exchange of child custody where the parties are in fear of altercations, help protect our citizens and make our communities safer. I applaud Senator Langerholc, local law enforcement, and other local leaders for their leadership on this very important issue. Safe Exchange Zones can help prevent future tragedies.”
The legislation advances to the full Senate for consideration.
