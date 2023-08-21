State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, will host mature driver safety programs at 9 a.m. Thursday at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown, and at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 at North Central Recreation Center, 186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg.
Attendees will receive a review on driver safety procedures, learn about PennDOT’s Yellow Dot program and have a certified CarFit technician assist them in ensuring they are properly seated in their vehicle for maximum safety.
Space is limited and registration is required by calling 814-266-2277.
