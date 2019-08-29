State Sen. Wayne Langerholc was honored with the Guardian of Victims’ Rights Award by representatives of Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon.
Langerholc, an attorney and former prosecutor in the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, was recognized by field coordinator Cecilia Farabaugh for his support of victims: previously in the courtroom and now through his support of legislation seeking to protect and expand victims’ rights.
Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania is a constitutional amendment that will be on ballots statewide in the November election.
The amendment seeks to elevate statutory and common law rights for crime victims to be equal to those accused of committing a crime.
The ballot question says the amendment would grant victims the constitutional rights to receive notice and be present and speak at public proceedings involving the alleged criminal conduct; to receive notice of any escape or release of the accused; to have their safety and the safety of their family considered in setting the amount of bail and other conditions; to receive timely restitution and return of property; to refuse to answer questions asked by the accused; and to speak with a government attorney.
Farabaugh said Pennsylvania is one of nine states that does not provide constitutional protections for crime victims and has bipartisan support.
Langerholc said his background as a prosecutor allowed him to meet victims and see their challenges. As a state legislator, he’s sponsored Senate Bill 399, which sought to align Pennsylvania with the federal “Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act” and guarantee basic rights for sexual assault survivors.
The Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee will also meet in early October to discuss the status of the state’s statute of limitations, Langerholc said.
Last year, the state House passed a measure that would have eliminated the criminal statute of limitations and created a two-year window for civil claims.
It was one of several recommendations made in a grand jury report released last year following a two-year investigation into child sexual abuse and cover-up in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses.
“It’s got everyone’s attention,” Langerholc said.
When it comes to Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania, it’s not just legislators endorsing the proposed amendment.
Gregory Jones of Johnstown lost two sons to gun violence in 2016 – one in North Carolina and another in Pennsylvania.
Jones said he received justice for his son’s death in North Carolina, but is still waiting for that same justice for his other son, 24-year-old Kyfen Jones, who was fatally shot in the West End of Johnstown.
In addition to his support of Marsy’s Law for Pennsylvania, Jones said he’s working to create a nonprofit organization called “Walking in Her Shoes,” to help victims of domestic violence.
“It’s a problem in a lot of communities,” Jones said, and is often causing other local resources such as the Women’s Help Center, to run out of room.
Jones said he’d like to provide additional safe housing in the community and push for legislation permitting video hearings for PFAs and other domestic violence matters, as is done for many arraignments and proceedings from state prisons already.
In many cases, Jones said domestic violence victims become intimidated to face their abuser face-to-face in court and may drop the charges.
“I want that all to change,” Jones said. “As a society, we can do better to protect victims.”
