Democratic voters in 37 states and territories, along with party members living abroad, will cast votes in this year’s presidential primaries and caucuses before Pennsylvanians get a say in selecting the nominee on April 28.
The commonwealth’s primary is often late in the cycle, which, many years, relegates it to a formality with one candidate already well on the way to securing the nomination. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, thinks that should change.
“I don’t agree with it,” Casey said during an interview with The Tribune-Democrat at Morrell Neighborhood School in Johnstown on Tuesday. “I think it’s been too late for too long.
“We should try to move it much further up – at least a month if not more. It’s often too late.”
Pennsylvania – the nation’s sixth most populous state – is home to two major metropolitan areas, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and rural communities that are home to millions of residents, meaning both major parties have large pockets of supporters. The state is widely considered a tossup and a key for any candidate in the general election.
“This state is, I think, largely representative of the electorate both in the Democratic primary and I’m assuming the Republican primary – but I’m certain it’s representative of the Democratic electorate nationally – and definitively representative of the nation, as a whole, in the general election,” said Casey, who briefly explored the possibility of running for president.
“So why wouldn’t you have candidates in both parties coming in here early to prepare for a general election in addition to obvious value or impact on the primary?”
Eight Democrats are still running – Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren – although that field will almost certainly be whittled down before the Pennsylvania primary more than two months from now.
In April 2019, Casey endorsed Biden, the former vice president, who was born in Scranton before moving to Delaware, which he represented as a senator.
When explaining his endorsement, Casey said he considers Biden to be a person of character and integrity with vast experience and ideas for the future, including on health care, criminal justice, climate change and job growth. He also believes Biden has the best chance to win Pennsylvania during the general election against President Donald Trump, who, in 2016, became the first Republican to carry the commonwealth since 1988.
“It won’t be easy,” Casey said.
“It will be a tough road. But I think he has the strength, the profile and the ideas to be able to carry the state. And, if you can carry Pennsylvania, it’s highly likely that you did well in Michigan and Wisconsin. And they’re the three states that got away last time. They’re the three states that allowed the president to have an Electoral College victory and made him the president. We have to make sure that our nominee can win those three states … without fail.”
Casey pointed to health care as possibly the most important issue, saying Biden has a “strong” plan “that seeks to reduce costs and to make sure that especially your out-of-pocket costs aren’t as high as they would be otherwise.”
“We have to make the case that if you vote again for kind of the Republican plan or the Republican candidates, you’re preexisting conditions protections might be threatened,” Casey said. “That’s basically one out of two Americans.
“You’re going to continue to see this undermining of the system. And you’re going to see big cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.