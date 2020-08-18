Joe Biden and Bob Casey Jr. are friends, former colleagues in the U.S. Senate and two boys who grew up in Scranton, a working class town in northeast Pennsylvania.
And, on Tuesday, before a worldwide television audience, Casey announced the commonwealth’s delegates that were awarded to Biden during the virtual Democratic National Convention.
It was part of the process that made Biden the party’s official nominee in this year’s presidential race.
“I’m blessed to have that chance,” Casey said during a telephone interview.
Biden, born in 1942, spent his early days in Scranton, near where Casey, 17 years his junior, later lived. When Biden was 10, his family moved to Delaware, a state he represented in the Senate from 1973 until 2009, when he became vice president.
Casey, a senator since 2007 who still lives in Lackawanna County, was one of the first prominent Democrats to endorse Biden.
Casey has been a surrogate for Biden during the election cycle from when live events were held to the current virtual campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his interview, Casey talked about what he called Biden’s “strength of character to lead at a time of crisis” and how he thinks that will help him deal with the economic impact of the pandemic, which resulted in 821,000 Pennsylvanians being unemployed in June.
“That’s a major concern, and that’s why people are going to be paying close attention to Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, his ideas for creating millions of jobs and also the ideas that he has for the economy going forward,” Casey said. “I think that will be a major focus, as well obviously as a whole range of other issues from health care, to climate change to our justice system. But I think the economic issue – or I should say the ‘jobs crisis’ – might outlast the virus. That’s the challenge for a lot of communities.”
Biden is expected to close out the virtual convention with a speech on Thursday.
On the same day, President Donald Trump, a Republican, is scheduled to hold an event in Lackawanna County, a few miles from Scranton.
“I guess people expect that he’ll attack Joe Biden by coming to Scranton,” Casey said. “But, if you’re the president of the United States who’s a candidate for reelection your job is not simply to talk about your opponent. Your job is to tell people what are you going to do, how are you going to lead the American people with this virus and how are you going to lead us on jobs? What are you going to do to rescue communities all throughout Pennsylvania?”
