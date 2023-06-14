JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mountain Top Defense will sponsor “Using Force: Weighing the Options” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 28 at Elton Sportsmen’s Club, 140 Circle Drive, Johnstown.
The seminar will cover the difference between force and deadly force; the case for using deadly force to protect yourself or someone else; whether displaying a weapon constitutes the use of deadly force; why ignorance of the law is never a good defense; the various ways the legal system can handle use-of-force cases; and how responsible gun owners could still find themselves in court.
There is no fee to attend.
To register, visit www.uslawshield.com, click “Prepare” and select the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.