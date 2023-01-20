HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – An attorney from U.S. LawShield who specializes in firearms laws will present a seminar “Know the Law Before You Draw” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Jerome Sportsmen’s Association, 3220 Jerome Hill Road, Hollsopple.
Topics of discussion will include essential gun laws, use of force and deadly force, Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights and law enforcement interactions.
The event is sponsored by Mountain Top Defense.
Registration is $10 and can be made online at www.gunlawseminar.com.
Information: 814-525-9278.
