EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria Care Center, along with Amber Hills and Cambria Martial Arts Academy, will host a free women’s self-defense course at the center at 6 p.m. July 11.
According to Darcy Regala, who opened Cambria Martial Arts Academy with his twin brother David 37 years ago, the academy’s self-defense program includes techniques from the brothers’ time as corrections officers at Cambria County Prison and the old Cambria County Jail.
Over the course of 90 minutes, women will be taught how to go into a fighting stance, techniques to use and how to apply the techniques in different situations.
Seats are available by calling Michelle Sherry at 814-471-2183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.