YODER[mdash] Dwight L., 85, of Somerset, passed on October 8, 2019. Born May 8, 1934 in Davidsville, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Florence (Hershberger) Yoder. He is also preceded in death by his wife Donna Yoder in 2017; son DuWayne Yoder; and stepson Dean Landis. Dwight is survived…