Hairball

Bob Jensen (who’s portraying Kiss’ Paul Stanley), left, and guitarist Michael Schneider perform with their band Hairball at the 22nd Annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown, PA., Friday, June 21, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

The following is the entertainment schedule for Thunder in the Valley:

Saturday

Central Park

12:30 to 2 p.m.: Bastard Bearded Irishmen

3 to 5 p.m.: Willow Hill

6 to 8 p.m.: Gone South

9 to 11 p.m.: Stonebridge Blues

Biker Mall

1 to 3 p.m.: Right Turn Clyde

4 to 6 p.m.: Norm Nardini

7 to 9 p.m.: Jukehouse Bombers

10 p.m. to midnight: Cajun Norm and the Jam Band

PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

1 to 3 p.m.: The Stickers

4 to 6 p.m.: S’wearing Hats

Main Stage at PNG Park ($5 entrance fee)

7 to 9 p.m.: Jasmine Cain

10 p.m. to midnight: Hairball Band

Sunday

Central Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Boomers

Biker Mall

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Full Kilt

PNG Park

1:30 to 4 p.m.: Van Waylon

