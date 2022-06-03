JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rebecca Slate finished her time at North Star High School while not only becoming her class’ valedictorian and a full-time emergency medical technician, but also staying involved in a variety of extracurricular activities.
“I don’t give less than 110%,” she said.
Slate graduated with a GPA of 4.37, and her high school achievements included serving as the cheer captain and drum major and placing as an Outstanding Young Women finalist.
She earned her qualifications as an EMT during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she had a lot of time on her hands, and has since worked with the Boswell Fire Department. She also is a volunteer firefighter and assistant EMS commander.
“I fell in love with emergency medicine,” she said.
The North Star graduate is one of more than 30 students honored by The Tribune-Democrat in its annual Academic All-Stars feature. The learners were chosen for inclusion in the feature by their respective school districts.
“It’s really an honor,” Slate said. “I worked really hard.”
In the fall, she will attend St. Vincent College in Latrobe and major in biochemistry. She said she loves the subjects of biology and chemistry, so combining the two is “absolutely perfect.” She wants to be an emergency room doctor.
‘World around me’
Brady Oswalt, another Academic All-Star, is glad he gets to represent Greater Johnstown High School as this year’s honoree. The graduate said he is “by no means the only academic all-star at the school.”
Oswalt earned a GPA of 4.12 and served as the GJHS National Honor Society vice president and class president, and he was active with the Key Club and Interact Club.
“For me, it’s always been about reaching out and trying to make the world around me a little better,” he said.
Looking back on school, Oswalt said he’s going to miss some aspects of the experience but is happy to begin the next chapter of his life.
Central Cambria’s all-star, Andie McCullough, agreed. She said her time in high school has been great and she’s made a lot of friends and memories, but she’s also “excited to see what the future holds.”
McCullough will attend Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, and major in biomedical engineering – a pursuit she’s had her eye on since middle school.
“It just seemed like a really interesting field of engineering,” she said. “Bucknell’s biomed program is what originally drew me to the school.”
The university’s small class sizes, tight-knit community and art offerings solidified that decision, McCullough added.
The graduate maintained a GPA of 4.48 in school and played on the tennis team, was a cheerleader and held spots with the National Honor Society, Scholastic Quiz, student council and First Tech Challenge team.
Oswalt will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown this fall and major in computer engineering.
“I’ve always had an interest in technology and such,” he said.
Taking computer coding classes his senior year showed him that he could make a career out of that field of work. He said he hopes to “bring a modicum of success” he had in high school into that journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.