A Johnstown man was charged with theft, accused of stealing two security cameras from Pyramids Lounge and Catering on North Sheridan Street, authorities said.
City police charged Allen Wayne Luker Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Ebensburg Road, with theft, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night.
According to a criminal complaint, an employee reported on Dec. 3 that a man was messing with the cameras before stealing them.
Footage reportedly showed Luker mounting a retaining wall and pulling at the cameras.
Luker reportedly turned himself in to police after his photo was posted on the Johnstown Police Facebook page.
Luker was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $50,000 unsecured bond.
