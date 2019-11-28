Have you recently noticed large random groups of local youth almost appearing as if they are on a search?
What you actually witnessed was the end results of one local man attempting to spark something positive in the area.
A few weeks ago, a report of 200 to 300 juveniles running through The Galleria mall came across the scanner. The large group immediately grabbed the attention of both customers and employees. And while the concerns may be usual, the truth behind what the group was actually doing is somewhat unusual.
A Johnstown man, who is hoping to remain anonymous, has created a series of events similar to a scavenger hunt where clues are given to discover prizes.
Some people in the area are referring to the mystery man as a “Secret Santa.” He uses the social media platform Snapchat to promote his searches, by initially only giving the date, time and approximate location of the prizes.
At this time, he’s only known by his Snapchat screen name “Moneyman.”
“My family likes to do cool things around the town, so that’s the main goal, to create fun around the town,” Moneyman said during an interview held at The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday afternoon. “The prizes are secondary. It’s just a great way to get people out.
“Two hundred to 300 hundred kids in the mall is very neat.”
The first Snapchat post appeared earlier this month and led participants on a Pitt-Johnstown campus hunt. The search was followed with another hunt near the former Gander Mountain site in Richland Township.
Searches have also been held in downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.
“The mall was the biggest one by far,” Moneyman said.
“It was cool. I was searching in the mall with people because no one knows it's me.
“It was cool to see store owners be very confused as to why there are 300 kids randomly in there.”
A recent post by Moneyman reads “Black Friday Drop Noon Richland.” While the actual location has yet to be disclosed, Friday’s search will take participants to Richland Township to discover prizes that include a GoPro, a Polaroid camera, Apple AirPods and a $100 bill.
“I just wanted to create something cool for Johnstown,” Moneyman said. “I have a lot more unique ideas that are coming.”
The Johnstown resident said he isn’t doing this for attention. He would like the “Moneyman” persona to be able to stand on its own, while providing a special and unique experience for those who participate.
“It’s more fun knowing it’s someone they don’t know rather than this 20-something-year old,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be as cool if people knew who was behind it. And I’m honestly not doing this for my own recognition.”
The event organizer encourages those who participate in the searches to be respectful of others as they work to locate prizes.
“Safety is important and I don’t want anyone to cause any trouble,” Moneyman said. “The Richland Police are definitely aware of this Friday’s.”
For those interested in participating in Friday’s hunt, search “Moneyman” or “moneymanmf” on Snapchat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.