EBENSBURG, Pa. – A second teenager accused of assaulting a then-16-year-old female student at Greater Johnstown High School in April 2022 was sentenced to jail Thursday in Cambria County court.
Rashya Heather Headen, 19, was sentenced to three to 18 months of incarceration by Judge David J. Tulowitzki.
She will be automatically paroled after three months.
Tulowitzki noted that he sentenced Headen below the recommended guidelines while also taking into consideration the needs of both teens.
In court, Headen addressed the victim, who was targeted out of a case of mistaken identity, and admitted that she should have never joined the fight, Headen said realized that saying, “I’m sorry,” would not mean much to the victim.
The victim addressed the court and said that she is still working toward her goals, which include an associate degree from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, but she is sometimes afraid to walk the halls of the school.
Headen is one of three students charged in the assault and one of two charged as an adult.
She will report to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg in June upon her graduation.
The following also appeared in Cambria County court:
• Joshua David Bergmann, 43, was sentenced Thursday by Tulowitzki to serve 15 to 30 months in state prison on one count of flight to avoid apprehension, one count of driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person.
According to a criminal complaint, police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in October when Bergmann allegedly climbed into a red 2000 Ford Ranger and sped away.
Multiple police vehicles continued the chase until a police cruiser struck the truck in the area of U.S. Route 22, pinning the truck against a street sign, the complaint said.
• Jodie Lynn Garzarelli, 49, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The case will now be bound for the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas. Garzarelli is facing charges of fraudulent obtainment of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) benefits, fraudulent obtainment of medical assistance benefits, two counts of fraudulent obtainment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and fraudulent obtainment of subsidized day care.
According to a criminal complaint, Garzarelli failed to report the eligible income of a person in her home who received $288,033 from Aug. 11, 2017, to April 16, 2021, the period in which most of the benefits were applied for, thus making her ineligible. According to the complaint, the household “illegally received” $24,659 in SNAP benefits, $24,5165.17 in medical assistance benefits, $200 in LIHEAP benefits and $25,261.81 in subsidized daycare.
