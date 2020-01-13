Police have arrested the second suspect in an armed robbery on Jan. 6 in the Oakhurst neighborhood.
Marsheed Hill, 21, of Philadelphia, was arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge James Varner. He was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $10,000 as 10% bond on $100,000 bail.
Hill and Radhudeen A. Dawson, 21, also of Philadelphia, are accused of robbing an area man at gunpoint, taking $40 in cash, an iPhone and a wallet, the criminal complaint says. Dawson was picked up Wednesday after police put out a request for the public’s help.
Both defendants have preliminary hearings scheduled on Jan. 23 before District Judge Michael Musulin.
