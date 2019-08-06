A city man whose missing wife was found dead in May will face trial in an unrelated case, accused of punching a woman at the CamTran bus station.
It’s the second time this summer that assault charges have been sent to court against Brian Bradley Giles, 43, who was returned to Cambria County Prison on Monday following a preliminary hearing from his latest set of counts.
District Judge Michael Musulin held both counts – simple assault and harassment – for court after a city woman testified that Giles punched her twice in the left arm after she tried to defend a man with physical disabilities and speech impairment whose shopping cart had gotten into Giles’ way.
“He has trouble walking and he cannot speak for himself ... so I stuck up for him,” the woman said, adding that she told Giles and his girlfriend, Jilly Todaro, that they didn’t need to give the man “attitude.”
The Johnstown woman said Todaro – who is also charged in the case – called her vulgar names and then punched her in the mouth, and when she tried to defend herself, Giles began swinging with a closed fist, striking her twice in the upper left arm.
Giles’ public defender, Maribeth Schaffer, questioned the woman’s account of the event that day, asking her if she initiated contact – prompting the woman to respond that she did not.
Schaffer noted that CamTran buses are camera equipped and indicated she planned to view the footage to see what happened that day.
Giles is already awaiting trial for assault in a July 3 case involving a woman who police said was assaulted and thrown out of an apartment after making a mess while rolling cigarettes.
No charges have been filed in Nancy Giles’ death in the two months since her body was discovered near Route 56 on the hillside Inclined Plane trail.
Police said a man with a metal detector found her remains in a shallow grave and the death has been described as “highly suspicious” by Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees.
Nancy Giles was initially reported as missing in October, seven months before her remains were discovered.
