A second round of $96 million from Pennsylvania’s federal stimulus funding has been awarded as COVID-19 small business grants for nearly 5,400 Pennsylvania small businesses impacted by COVID-19 public health crisis closure orders.
All Pennsylvania counties were represented in approvals for the grants announced Monday by Gov. Tom Wolf, and 52% are historically disadvantaged businesses.
In southwestern counties, 29 Cambria businesses received grants in the second round, as well as 18 businesses in Somerset, 27 in Blair, 11 in Bedford, 19 in Clearfield, and 20 in Indiana.
The first round of grants was announced in August. Between both rounds, a total of more than 50 businesses in Cambria have been awarded grants from the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program.
As an entrepreneur and innovation coach for Cambria County, Blake Fleegle has worked with businesses to apply for those grants.
“The pandemic is still raging; businesses are still facing the effects,” he said. “They have been able to reopen, but at reduced capacity. There are still financial constraints. The grants are a blessing for whoever gets it.”
But there are more people, Fleegle said, who applied for grants than those who received one.
“There will be a lot of disappointed people, but helping out nearly 60 in Cambria and many more across the region is definitely going to make a huge difference,” he said.
To date, more than 10,000 businesses were approved for $192 million in grants through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, according to Wolf’s administration.
“Pennsylvania’s small business owners are community-focused employers, and they drive our economy, so they deserve our support as we continue to navigate this public health crisis,” read a statement attributed to Wolf.
A press release from Wolf’s office stated the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance funding was developed in partnership with state lawmakers and allocated through the state budget, which included $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, of which $225 million was earmarked for relief for small businesses.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) distributed the funds to the Pennsylvania Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which are administering the grants.
“We’ve seen the impact of this pandemic-fueled economic crisis on the small businesses in our communities,” said James Burnett, vice chairman of the PA CDFI Network. “We targeted these funds to reach the smallest and most vulnerable businesses across the state and as CDFIs, we were able to mobilize our networks to reach those who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.”
