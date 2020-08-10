Gov. Tom Wolf released information Monday about how the state allocated more than $96 million in the first round of COVID-19 relief grants for small businesses.
In addition, the application process for the second and final round of grants has begun, Wolf announced.
Statewide, 4,933 small businesses received grants in the first round, or about 10% of the nearly 50,000 that applied.
“Eligible applicants not awarded in the first round do not need to reapply and will be rolled into the next round for consideration,” Wolf’s statement read.
The funding was allocated through the 2020-21 state budget enacted May 29. The budget includes $225 million for small business relief. That money was supplied by the federal stimulus package, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“We received an immense response, with close to 50,000 applications submitted in the first round and more than $860 million in total requests,” read a statement attributed to Daniel Betancourt, chairman of the PA CDFI Network and President & CEO of Community First Fund.
Businesses in the first round shared $96.2 million in COVID-19 relief.
The average grant size in the first round was about $20,000, state data show.
“The more revenue you made, the higher the grant was,” Johnstown Area Regional Industries entrepreneurial coach Blake Fleegle said. “The size of the average grant means they funded smaller businesses, which I think is great.”
Dozens of businesses in Cambria County applied with help from JARI, the economic development organization for Cambria County.
“Lots of businesses qualify,” Fleegle said. “We knew it was going to be oversubscribed, but there is nothing to lose by applying. It’s open to all businesses with 25 or fewer employees or $1 million or less in revenue.”
Information released by the state shows that 27 businesses in Cambria County and 17 businesses in Somerset County received funds in the first round.
The grants may be used to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening, and for technical assistance, including training and guidance for business owners as they stabilize and relaunch their businesses.
“We helped dozens of businesses all over the county apply for the first round when it opened in mid-July,” Fleegle said.
“Now, the state announced how much money has been awarded. I reached out to several clients (Monday), but none had heard any news from the state. So there’s a delay in communication to individual businesses awarded.”
Businesses in every Pennsylvania county received grants in the first round of funding, and more than half were awarded to businesses that are owned by low or moderate income people, or located in regions identified by the U.S Census Bureau with characteristics including high rates of poverty, unemployment and population loss.
The other half of the first round’s funding was distributed to main street businesses.
Applications for the final round of funding is open Tuesday through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 28.
More information on the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program, including how to apply, is available on the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
JARI and Startup Alleghenies have worked on social media to get the word out about the grants, Fleegle said.
“If you are a small business and haven’t applied already, there’s no reason not to,” he said. “There’s nothing to lose.”
