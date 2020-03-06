A Johnstown woman was jailed Thursday, accused of neglecting cats and dogs in a Dale Borough home littered with animal feces and urine, authorities said.
City police charged Beverley J. Webb, 53, of the 500 block of Pine Street, with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count each of cruelty to animals and animal neglect.
According to a criminal complaint, Webb allegedly stored her belongings at a home in the 100 block of Hummel Street, and also left dogs and cats unattended.
The property owners said they found two small dogs, both thin, hungry and covered with feces. Johnstown Fire Department provided a police officer with protective clothing due to the “horrible conditions” inside the residence.
Once inside, police found nine live cats and four dead cats in a crate and animal feces throughout the living room, the complaint said.
Robert Todd Wissinger, 49, arrived at the residence on Monday and said he was helping Webb care for the animals but he did not own them.
He was arrested on the same charges as Webb.
Webb was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $1,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.